Rexdat launches cloud-based real estate data sharing platform

Real estate technology firm Rexdat has launched its centralized, cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The product went live earlier this month, and it helps to streamline real estate services for MLSs, brokerages, appraisers, affiliates, data consumers and Realtor associations.

The platform provides industry professionals with a single source for property listings and data, which promotes collaboration and the transparent sharing of listing information among industry professionals. Additionally, users have full control over whether their listings are syndicated to portals.

“Our platform addresses inefficiencies caused by the fragmented MLS system and outdated technology, offering a transformative single source of truth through a centralized platform that allows all properties to be listed in one place, eliminating the need for multiple MLS subscriptions and reducing costs for brokers and agents,” Anvesh Chakravartula, founder and CEO of Rexdat, said in a statement.

Rexdat offers a subscription-based model. Subscriptions for vendors and broker software solutions partners start at $99 per month, with prices based on advanced programming interface (API) calls.