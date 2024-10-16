Startup Realoq takes on real estate giants with MLS platform

A new startup wants to help real estate agents get more out of their multiple listing service (MLS).

Realoq has launched a MLS platform that features customized branding and direct access to consumers, and the company believes it will provide savings on lead generation.

“This new solution is ideal for MLS organizations seeking a more affordable option,” Realoq CEO Anvesh Chakravartula said in a statement.

The company’s MLS platform and existing listings portal puts it in direct competition with many giants of real estate, including Zillow, CoStar Group and Move Inc. Competition in this space is already fierce, with the “portal wars” growing more intense.

Realoq operates on a subscription model in which an MLS pays a monthly fee per agent. The platform provides agents with property listings, web analytics and lead management tools.

The company was founded last year and has received $3 million in seed funding from TRK Ventures. In June, Realoq expanded into three new states. It is now active in California, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Texas, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.