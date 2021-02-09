Real Estate Virtual Demo Day: Propertybase

A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series on February 9th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in residential real estate.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Propertybase Back Office, formerly known as BackAgent, combines real estate transaction management, compliance, and brokerage intranet into a single platform for streamlined productivity. The software is designed to empower brokerages to go paperless, digitalize an agent’s processes, improve collaboration for everyone involved and reduce brokerage liability.

Over the past two years, Propertybase Back Office has powered more than 650,000 real estate transactions.

Our compliance-driven transaction workflows not only increase agent productivity but also reduce your brokerage’s liability risk.

Propertybase Back Office can operate as standalone brokerage software or integrate with other Propertybase tools such as Propertybase GO and Propertybase Salesforce Edition.

