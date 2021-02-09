Real Estate Virtual Demo Day: Propertybase

Propertybase
Propertybase Back Office, formerly known as BackAgent, combines real estate transaction management, compliance, and brokerage intranet into a single platform for streamlined productivity. The software is designed to empower brokerages to go paperless, digitalize an agent’s processes, improve collaboration for everyone involved and reduce brokerage liability.
#1
Over the past two years, Propertybase Back Office has powered more than 650,000 real estate transactions.
#2
Our compliance-driven transaction workflows not only increase agent productivity but also reduce your brokerage’s liability risk.
#3
Propertybase Back Office can operate as standalone brokerage software or integrate with other Propertybase tools such as Propertybase GO and Propertybase Salesforce Edition.