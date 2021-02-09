Real Estate Virtual Demo Day: Metro Brokers

Metro Brokers – Craig McClelland

McClelland was a top Realtor before starting a small independent firm in Atlanta after his first year in the business. He grew the firm to 23 offices with 1,100 agent before selling the company at the end of 2007. McClelland joined Metro Brokers in April of 2008 as the Director of Strategic Growth. After successfully rolling in over 30 companies. McClelland was named Chief Operating Officer in 2013 and Vice President in 2018. Today he drives vision and strategic direction of the company, focused on efficiencies in technology, operational wins and a fact driven business approach. McClelland is an Inman News contributor, named one of 5 RisMedia Influencer, board member for HomeSnap and the Broker Public Portal. He also serves as an investor and advisor to many technology companies including Brytecore, OpCity, Etorch, MoveGuru, MyPlanit, Konverse, Zavvie and others.