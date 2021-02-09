Real Estate Virtual Demo Day: Back At You

A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit

In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series on February 9th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in residential real estate.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment

Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021 By

What is a home appraisal gap?

If you’re buying a house, your mortgage lender will order a home appraisal to verify the home’s worth. But what happens if the appraisal comes in low?

Feb 09, 2021 By
