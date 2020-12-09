Residential real estate online marketplace House X has announced the launch of its smart home marketplace and pilot program called The New American Dream Showcase of New Homes. The program is available in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas with additional states launching in 2021.

House X showcases over 30,000 new energy-efficient smart homes with over 10,000 available for quick move-in as well as comprehensive neighborhood reports with over 250 data points. The company will also provide free renewable energy for two to five years for its clients.

House X only represents the buyer and aims to decrease the cost to own, operate, protect and maintain a home over time. House X negotiates the home purchase contract and enables its customers to make more informed decisions through its proprietary House X Report and offers incentives including a 1% discounted mortgage for the first 12 months of “a special 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.”

“We designed House X to put customers first – bringing our customer obsession to an industry that can have inherent conflicts of interest and is confusing,” Pete Avery, chief marketing officer of House X, said in a statement. “We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so home shoppers can understand their options, search for homes, have more information about the location and receive unmatched value of free renewable electricity and a below-market fixed-rate mortgage.”

Real estate technology company CoHome has launched a new platform that allows users to invest in real estate by matching qualified buyers through co-buying, a process where two or more people purchase a property and agree to share ownership.

CoHome said it enables more people to build home equity by providing a new path to homeownership for people of all income levels – it connects pre-screened, qualified buyers and sellers with each other. CoHome is currently available in the San Francisco Bay Area with plans to expand over the next few months.

“We believe we’re in the midst of a housing affordability crisis where housing costs are rising, wages are staying stagnant, and personal debts are increasing,” Mao Du, CoHome CEO, said in a statement. “While the idea of co-buying a property might be new for a lot of people, the sharing economy isn’t, and we believe CoHome will help a lot of people be able to fulfill the American Dream, helping further our mission to democratize homeownership for all.”

BoomTown, a real estate sales and marketing platform, has announced its integration with Sisu, a performance management and business intelligence platform. With this integration, BoomTown CRM users can create real-time performance leaderboards and other productivity tools.

The integration is available to BoomTown clients at no cost and allows users to bi-directionally sync their leads, agent activities, and transaction data between BoomTown’s CRM platform and Sisu’s software.

“Top-producing agents, teams, and brokers ensure everything is measured, analyzed, and optimized in their businesses, and we noticed many of our clients were finding success leveraging their BoomTown CRM and Sisu’s software,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “We wanted to make that simpler and more seamless for them and help them leverage even deeper insights and tools without the need for duplicate entry, so I couldn’t be more excited about this direct integration that delivers all of that and more.”