Real Estate Tech Demo Day: REAL Trends

REAL Trends

REAL Trends has provided operational benchmarking to hundreds of residential brokerage firms through our Brokerage Performance Reports and consultations. The benchmarking process includes collecting information from the client through an analysis tool, comparing results against their peer group to identify areas for improvement, and Financial, productivity and operational factors. 

Real Trends is also the publisher of Agent and Broker rankings, and many forms of original content, news and podcasts. 

