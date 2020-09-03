Demo Day

Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Propertybase

Propertybase GO

Propertybase GO is real estate’s next generation platform perfect for teams and boutique brokerages. Designed to drive collaboration, productivity and morale in an ever more digitally remote world, you’ll find immediate success with exclusive lead generation, real-human text concierge, contact management, automation features and a website to showcase your brand.

#1

Our lead generation is 100% managed for you, from campaign setup, including ad and landing pages, to real-human Text Concierge that work those leads!

#2

With more than a decade of experience and thousands of websites “Built on Propertybase,” we have the tools necessary to reach and grow your ideal audience.

#3

 Time is money. Our turnkey technology tools make it easy to get up and running, allowing everyone to work smarter, not harder.

Visit Propetybase's Services Guide Page

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

