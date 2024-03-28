11. Virtual Conferences

While live events are very important to the success of agents and brokers, virtual events also have tremendous value. Accessible to people in any location as long as they have an internet connection, virtual events provide many of the same components as live ones. Here are a few of our favorites:

Tom Ferry’s Success Summit

There’s a virtual option for Tom Ferry’s Success Summit, which takes place August 22-24, 2024. If you’re looking for a heavy dose of motivation but need to be behind your laptop, it’s a reliable option.

Levi Lascsak

YouTube all-star Levi Lascsak, author of Passive Prospecting, hosts 2-day virtual events that help real estate professionals embrace the video platform. you wanting to level up your video marketing game with one of real estate social media’s brightest stars, it might an excellent place to connect virtually with other agents.

NAR NXT, The Realtor® Experience

As mentioned above this fall’s NAR NXT, The Realtor® Experience is a live event. However, its virtual component is a big bonus for anyone who can’t go to Boston. Taking place Nov. 8-10, the big event will bring agents, brokers and real estate technology companies together, no matter their physical location.