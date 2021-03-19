Real Estate Demo Hour – Qualia

RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities
With the new rules of Non-QM 2.0 now in play and an oncoming wave of potential new customers, do you have the tools to help you keep up? Join industry experts for a discussion on the market, challenges and opportunities.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

ibuyer
These iBuyers are coming to a market near you

Redfin and Opendoor expanded their iBuyer platform to several cities, while Offerpad announced this week that it would be going public.

Mar 19, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

