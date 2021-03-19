Real Estate Demo Hour – Back At You

Back At You
Have full visibility into your brokerage’s performance with powerful reporting that will handle everything you need for recruiting, retention, and gained office efficiencies. The incredibly flexible commission setup allows you to track and easily process any type of commission schedule. Robust integration to Quick Books so that your accountant or bookkeeper can easily manage your finances. We have your back for anything related to your back office!
#1
Brokers – BAY Back Office provides incredibly powerful, real-time reports that will assist with recruiting, retention and profitability.
#2
Administrators – the time you spend going through the compliance process should be drastically cut down with many of our automations and checklists.
#3
BAY Back Office allows for full visibility into all of your deals for the purpose of compliance throughout the entire deal.