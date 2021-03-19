RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities
Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities

With the new rules of Non-QM 2.0 now in play and an oncoming wave of potential new customers, do you have the tools to help you keep up? Join industry experts for a discussion on the market, challenges and opportunities.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Demo Day

Real Estate Demo Hour – Back At You

Back At You

Have full visibility into your brokerage’s performance with powerful reporting that will handle everything you need for recruiting, retention, and gained office efficiencies. The incredibly flexible commission setup allows you to track and easily process any type of commission schedule. Robust integration to Quick Books so that your accountant or bookkeeper can easily manage your finances. We have your back for anything related to your back office!

#1

Brokers – BAY Back Office provides incredibly powerful, real-time reports that will assist with recruiting, retention and profitability.

#2

Administrators – the time you spend going through the compliance process should be drastically cut down with many of our automations and checklists.

#3

BAY Back Office allows for full visibility into all of your deals for the purpose of compliance throughout the entire deal.

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

ibuyer
These iBuyers are coming to a market near you

Redfin and Opendoor expanded their iBuyer platform to several cities, while Offerpad announced this week that it would be going public.

Mar 19, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please