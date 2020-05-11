Demo Day

Real Estate Demo Day: RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is a digital marketing platform built for great agents to harness the power of verified reviews to validate, differentiate and grow business. From the free Basic profile that brings all existing and new reviews together to create a holistic view, to the robust Digital Pro subscription that brings those well-earned reviews to life through targeted online ads, listing reports that highlight great reviews near the property address, and unique landing pages for each review to improve SEO and expand that ever-important digital footprint. Tied directly to the real estate transaction, their reputation and relationships, agents can finally focus on serving their clients well, knowing the effort will be rewarded, and will provide powerful content based on 3rd party social proof to grow future business.

