Another day, another team joins The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage’s explosive growth continues. The company has added the Grant Johnson Group, based in the Minneapolis area, bringing 55 agents to Real and pushing the brokerage’s total agent count past 22,000.

“It’s fitting that a fast-growing team, focused on building a strong culture, has helped us surpass 22,000 agents,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “In a short time, Grant and his team have carved out a unique space in Minneapolis’ ultra-competitive market, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them to achieve even more.”

According to Real, the team has sold 1,000 homes since 2021, good for about $370 million in volume. Led by Grant Johnson, who’s worked in real estate for 30 years, the team is on pace to sell 450 homes in 2024.

The leadership team also includes Jeff Montgomery, Tammi Roach and Amber Urlacher. According to RealTrends Verified, the team closed 278 transaction sides for a total volume of $105.6 million last year while affiliated with eXp Realty.

It’s hard to find a brokerage that’s expanding as quickly as Real. On its second-quarter earnings call, the company disclosed that it added almost 3,000 agents between April and June, a 70% year-over-year rise and a 250% increase compared to Q2 2022.

The daily drip of new agents supports these numbers. In September, Real added the 40-agent group RealD2D Team, which operates in 13 states. Days before that, Virginia-based Nicole Reed Real Estate & Associates also joined.

“Real is in alignment with our culture. Its collaborative approach is designed to prevent silos and offers the best platform from which to grow,” Johnson said in a statement.

Real isn’t the only brokerage adding agents at the speed of light, but there’s evidence that growing pains could be in the works for those that are. AccountTECH data shows a general trend toward larger brokerages being more financially exposed to a potential drop in commission rates. This is tied to higher overhead costs related to office space and middle management.