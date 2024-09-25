Real Brokerage expands in 13 states with addition of 40-agent team

The Real Brokerage has scored a 13-for-1 deal. With the affiliation of the RealD2D Team, Real is adding 40 agents to its footprint in 13 different states, providing the company with the relatively rare opportunity to expand in more than one metropolitan area.

RealD2D is led by agent and coach Duane Richins, who brought a unique background to his real estate career that began in 2016. Prior to that, he was a door-to-door salesman, and he launched his real estate business by also selling door to door.

According to Real, Richins sold 89 homes in his first year in real estate by knocking on doors, and he now coaches other agents on similar tactics.

“Having knocked on over 100,000 doors and trained numerous rookies of the year, Duane is unmatched in building client relationships through direct engagement,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “Door-to-door real estate sales is about truly listening to homeowners’ needs and helping them achieve their goals. We are thrilled to welcome Duane and his team to Real and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

RealD2D has sold almost 500 homes with a total value of $250 million over the past two years. The firm is based in Salt Lake City and operates in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

The Real Brokerage has been adding agents at a torrid pace over the past few years. The company hired nearly 3,000 new agents between April and June of this year, up 70% compared to the same period last year and up 250% from second-quarter 2022.

At the end of 2021, there were 3,850 agents at Real. The company now boasts more than 16,000. Last week, Real added an eight-person team that serves the metro area of Richmond, Virginia.