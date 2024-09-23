The Real Brokerage expands in Virginia, adding eight-agent team

The Real Brokerage has expanded its footprint into the Richmond, Virginia, area. Nicole Reed Real Estate & Associates is joining Real, bringing an eight-agent team that serves not only Richmond but the Virginia markets of Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Hampton Roads, in addition to Atlanta.

Nicole Reed leads the team, which since 2020 has sold more than 300 homes with a total value of $80 million.

“Real’s technology platform and its ProTeams program piqued my interest,” Reed said in a statement. “The platform that Real has built is really tailored to the unique needs of my team, which has made our transition seamless.”

Reed brought a banking and finance background to real estate when she became an agent in 2016 and has shown a knack for marketing. She’s appeared on HGTV’s “House Hunters“ and also hosts the Richmond version of “The American Dream,” which appears on multiple channels and streaming platforms.

Real has been on a tear lately in adding agents. On its second-quarter 2024 earnings call, the brokerage reported adding almost 3,000 agents between April and June, up 70% from the same period last year and up 250% from Q2 2022.

Real’s headcount in the Q4 2021 was 3,850 agents, which was a year-over-year rise of 161%. Today, Real has more than 16,000 agents. The addition of Nicole Reed Real Estate & Associates shows that the brokerage isn’t done expanding.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole and her team to Real,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “Nicole has leveraged her career in finance to provide clients with a unique skill set that will be even more valuable as buyers become more discerning as they select an agent. We are excited to see how Nicole and her team leverage Real’s proprietary technology and entrepreneur-centric platform for greater success.”