HGTV green lights “Zillow Gone Wild”

Zillow Gone Wild, the popular Instagram account with 1.8 million followers, is getting its own nine-episode series on HGTV, the company announced on Tuesday.

Slated to premiere in early 2024, the show will feature eight 30-minute episodes and an hour-long season finale. The series will take fans into the action, touring one-of-a-kind homes on the market. Each episode will showcase three “weird, wonderful and wildly quirky homes” and share the backstories of their buyers and sellers, according to the announcement made by HGTV.

“Millions of people are obsessed with scrolling through outrageous and over-the-top properties on social media while dreaming about where they would like to live,” Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV said in a statement. “Zillow Gone Wild will take the fascination a step further by giving fans a cheeky glimpse inside the most unusual homes on the market, offering those unexpected ‘wow’ moments that will keep viewers coming back for more.”

Ultimately, the series will tell whether each home has sold, to whom and for how much, culminating in the season finale where the wildest home will be revealed. The show will also focus on people who have embraced non-traditional homes and the methods real estate professionals use to market them.

Online listing portal giant Zillow offered support for the show, reported Inman.

“We are huge HGTV fans and are excited for this show,” a Zillow spokesperson told Inman. “We can share more details in the coming months.”

New Yorker Samir Mezrahi launched Zillow Gone Wild in 2021 and quickly earned popularity across multiple platforms. Posts have included a house made out of huts in Virginia, a pristine mid century modern home in Florida, and a Barbiecore-themed house in Hudson, Wisconsin.