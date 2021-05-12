True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

Top CFPB official “hates” QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbor
A top CFPB official in charge of the rule-making process has heavily criticized the agency's own qualifying mortgage rule, jeopardizing safe harbor.

Fraud risk factors at closing increased almost 90% last quarter
A variety of risk factors could be contributing to the drastic increase in wire and title fraud risk factors in mortgage and real estate closings – for example, compliance issues and an increase in transaction data errors.

Mortgage

Quicken brand will be officially retired on July 31

Rebranding is five years in the making

Five years after introducing the Rocket Mortgage brand for digital lending, Rocket Companies will finally retire the legacy Quicken name on July 31.

“More than 20 years ago, Dan Gilbert, our founder and chairman, had a vision of putting the entire mortgage process online to simplify the lending experience and add more transparency. Since then, we developed proprietary technology to improve every piece of the process but we officially revolutionized the mortgage industry when we launched Rocket Mortgage in 2015,” said Jay Farner, Rocket Mortgage CEO. “Rocket Mortgage has grown to be the industry leader and the measuring stick for all other lenders. With this official name change, we will have a consistent brand that is synonymous with innovation and excellence.”

Rocket Mortgage was founded by Dan Gilbert in 1985 as Rock Financial, a regional mortgage broker shop in Detroit. In 1998, Gilbert began exploring how to put the entire home loan experience online. He launched Rockloans.com in 1999 and then sold the company for $370 million in 1999 to Intuit. He merged the firm with Intuit’s QuickenMortgage which was then named Quicken Loans. He bought it back from Intuit for $23.3 million, and a licensing agreement allowed them to continue using the Quicken brand.

The firm closed its brick-and-mortar operations and became a direct-to-consumer lender. It was the first lender to launch a mobile app in 2011. It became the country’s largest mortgage lender in 2017.

During the Super Bowl of 2016, the company introduced the Rocket Mortgage brand, signaling an eventual end to the Quicken monicker. as “Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.” In the ensuing years, it named its real estate platform Rocket Homes and its auto loan platform Rocket Auto. Last year, shortly after Rocket Companies went public, officials rebranded the third-party origination channel to Rocket Pro TPO.

Volume-hungry mortgage lenders loosen credit standards

Mortgage credit availability loosened up in April by 2.2%, per the MBA. The drivers were in conventional mortgages and GSE programs for ARMs and high-balance loans.

Compass loses money, explores mortgage

Compass is exploring either building a mortgage arm, buying a mortgage company or following the lead of other resi brokerages and entering into a JV.

