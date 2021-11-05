Q&A with Timothy Mayopoulos

HW Media CEO Clayton Collins will sit down with Blend President Timothy Mayopoulos to discuss the digital mortgage landscape and the innovations that will define the next year of originations. Blend is a Silicon Valley technology company backed by Greylock Partners, Emergence Capital, Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, 8VC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and other leading venture investors. Before joining Blend in 2019, Mayopoulos served as President and CEO of Fannie Mae for more than six years. Under his leadership, the company returned to sustained profitability and delivered more than $167 billion in dividends to taxpayers. Mayopoulos has also served as the General Counsel of Bank of America for five years, and held senior roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2021 on-demand page, go here.

Panelists:

Tim Mayopoulos, President and Director, Blend

Clayton Collins, Founder & CEO, HW Media