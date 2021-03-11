Put the ROI in HEROIC lead management – Sponsored by CreditXpert

The presenters will discuss the importance of early lead management, with the emphasis on converting these leads into your loan pipeline. Matt Hydrew of CreditXpert and Todd Worthington of Bank of England will discuss the main causes of early lead fall-out and the impact credit scores have during this phase.

Learn how decreasing early lead fall-out by 30% is possible this year by making process changes now and employing credit optimization technologies that can help your teams work more effectively with every borrower.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Spring Summit 2021 on-demand summit, go here.

Panelists:

Matt Hydrew, VP of Sales and Client Success, CreditXpert

Todd Worthington, Director of Qualification Support, Bank of England