Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

Side's Spencer Krull on brokerages, Los Angeles real estate
During this episode of HousingWire Daily, we pressed Spencer Krull on the modern-day purpose and economic viability of a brokerage, and what Side's distinctive model specifically offers.

eXp CEO loves Glenn Stearns' star power
Residential real estate brokerage eXp continues to be profitable, and company CEO Glenn Sanford became a fan of Glenn Stearns through reality television. HW+ Premium Content.

Why female leadership is crucial to the mortgage industry
HousingWire recently spoke with Keri Stichler about why female leadership is crucial in the mortgage industry and how companies can advocate for inclusivity.

Closing

Purchase orders give boost to Fidelity’s title segment in Q2

Foley: Company is delivering through changing environments

Big-four title company Fidelity National Financial released its second-quarter earnings this week, after Old Republic, First American, and Stewart Title announced their numbers in July.

Fidelity reported $3.9 billion in total revenue for the second quarter, up from $2.4 billion year over year. That’s also up more than 50% from the company’s first quarter 2021 total revenue, when Fidelity announced “only” $2 billion in total revenue.

Net earnings were reported at $546 million.

In title revenue, Fidelity announced an even $3 billion, up from $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Pre-tax earnings were $644 million, versus $528 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Fidelity’s total commercial revenue was $347 million, an 89% increase year-over-year driven by a 65% increase in closed orders. Total commercial orders opened also increased 58% year over year.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler speaks with Grant Brittain, SVP, Title Sales at Radian, about overcoming title challenges using automation.

Presented by: Radian

Chairman William Foley said the company’s investments in technology, operations and automation have improved efficiency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are building a company that has a financial model designed to deliver earnings and cash flow through changing market environments,” Foley said.

The company also announced a pre-tax title margin of 21.5%, and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.7% against 2020’s pre-tax title margin of 23.7% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.4%.

Second quarter refinance orders opened and closed both decreased this quarter — 25% and 5%, respectively, on a daily basis. However, purchase orders opened increased 41% on a daily basis, and purchase orders closed increased 57% on a daily basis versus the second quarter of 2020.

Foley said the company recently announced a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share — an increase of 11% from Fidelity’s previous quarterly dividend.

“We have continued to make share repurchases throughout the second quarter, executing against our $500 million share repurchase plan,” Foley said. “During the quarter we purchased 4 million shares at an average purchase price of $43.36 per share.”

First American reported $2.3 billion in total revenue for the second quarter, a 41% increase year over year and up from $2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Rival Stewart Title reported $802 million in total revenue for the second quarter, and Old Republic reported $2.25 billion.

Home prices are still rising, but relief for buyers is coming

Domestic home prices increased 2.3% from May to June, and 17.2% year-over-year, per CoreLogic. Twin Falls, Idaho had the highest annual increase at 40.2%.

Aug 03, 2021 By

Zillow earns profit, no thanks to iBuying

New quarter, same story. Zillow makes money through agents advertising on its website. It loses money via buying homes for cash and then reselling them. HW+ Premium Content

Aug 05, 2021 By

