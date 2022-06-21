HW Media
Here’s a look at the latest updates to the MERS eRegistry
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
Appraisal Bias Roundtable with homegenius Real Estate, Fannie Mae and Rocket Mortgage
Logan Mohtashami on the 5th recession red flag
Mortgage

Purchase mortgage apps defy surging rates

Mortgage applications increased 4.2% from the prior week, propelled by borrowers’ demand for purchase loans

Despite mortgage rates reaching the highest level in 14 years, mortgage applications increased 4.2% from the prior week, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending June 17.

“Mortgage rates continued to surge last week, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping 33 basis points to 5.98% – the highest since November 2008 and the largest single-week increase since 2009,” Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting for the trade group, said in a statement. 

Rates for mortgage loans were strongly impacted by tightening monetary policy to combat rising inflation. On June 10, the U.S. Consumer Price Index showed an 8.6% increase year-over-year in May, the highest level in four decades. Consequently, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points last week, a rate hike not seen since 1994. Another 0.75% hike is expected from the Fed’s meeting in July.

With mortgage rates now at almost double what they were a year ago, refinancing applications decreased 3% from the prior week and were 77% lower than the same week in 2021. Refis were 29.7% of total applications last week, decreasing from 31.7% the previous week, the survey shows.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted purchase index ticked up 8% from the prior week but was 9.4% down from the same week a year ago. According to Kan, purchase applications increased for the second straight week, driven mainly by conventional applications. 

Higher rates usually cool off prices, and Kan noted a potential trend in this week’s data. “The average loan size, at just over $420,000, is well below its $460,000 peak earlier this year and is potentially a sign that home price growth is moderating,” the economist said. 

The adjustable-rate mortgages (ARM) share of applications jumped to over 10.6%, demonstrating continued popularity among borrowers. The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM rose to 4.78% from 4.57% a week prior, according to the MBA

The FHA share of total applications increased to 12% from 11.8% the week prior. Meanwhile, the VA share went from 11.7% to 10.7%. The USDA share of total applications declined to 0.5% from 0.6% the week prior. 

The trade group estimates the average contract 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for conforming loans ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.98%, from 5.65% the previous week. For jumbo mortgage loans (greater than $647,200), it went to 5.49% from 5.25%.

