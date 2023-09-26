Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Agents/BrokersBrokerageReal Estate

@properties snags two top Chicago Compass agents

The Tesars have closed a combined sales volume of $25.4 million since the start of the year, per BrokerMetrics

Less than a month after Compass snagged two top-performing Chicago-based @properties agents, @properties has evened the score in the Windy City. Justin and Aly Tesar are leaving Compass and joining @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in Winnetka, Illinois.

The husband-and-wife team have more than 20 years of combined real estate experience.

“The Tesars’ deep connections to the community, their knowledge of all things North Shore, and their energetic and empathetic approach to this business have made them popular among homebuyers and sellers as well as fellow agents,” Thomas Downing, vice president of brokerage services for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in Winnetka, said in a statement.

Justin Tesar highlighted @properties’ technology as one of the reasons for the move.

According to data from BrokerMetrics, the Tesars have closed a combined sales volume of $25.4 million since the start of the year, which is 30% higher than their sales volume for the full year 2022.

“Justin and I are excited to announce our move to @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. As lifelong residents of this community, it’s great to be aligned with a local company but also one that offers national and international reach through the Christie’s network,” Aly Tesar said in a statement.

