Pinnacle Realty Advisors expands to California

Dallas-based Pinnacle Realty Advisors, the world’s pioneering Brokerage-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, is expanding into the California real estate market. The subscription-based cloud brokerage model, which started in Texas, will now be available to residential and commercial agents in California, ranking as the second strongest real estate market in the US, behind Texas.

“We are proud to offer agents a platform that unlocks vast opportunities for single agents and teams seeking autonomy over their brand and business,” said Sam Sawyer, CEO of Pinnacle Realty Advisors in a statement.

To spearhead their growth in California, the firm appointed Michael Locke as the new Director of Growth for the region. Locke’s extensive experience in the industry, including notable roles at Side and HomeLight, positions him as a valuable asset in providing unparalleled services and support to agents in California.

Deniz Kahramaner, the agent leading the Atlasa team, is the first team addition in California. With an impressive sales record and a high ranking by RealTrends in San Francisco. He shares his perspective, stating, “Their Brokerage-as-a-Service platform combined with their wide knowledge of the region empowers me and my team to take control of our brand and allocate resources wisely, focusing on what truly matters for our specific business.”

Established in 2020, Pinnacle Realty Advisors is a cloud-based real estate brokerage company that offers the world’s first BaaS “Brokerage-as-a-Service” model for agents.

