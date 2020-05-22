People movers: Orchard and Black Knight

Phil Felice

Real estate company Orchard has hired Phil Felice as its chief revenue officer and Elijah Meerson as its chief technology officer.

Felice has nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, most recently as the U.S. CEO for Purplebricks. Prior to joining Purplebricks, he was a vice president of sales for NRG as well as spending over a decade working in real estate where he served in leadership roles for Realogy, Altisource and Foxtons.

Elijah Meerson

Meerson was most recently the vice president of engineering at Flatiron Health, as well as an engineering leadership role at AppNexus advising early-stage startups on building & launching products, fundraising and preparing for future scaling.

Black Knight announced two new hires – industry veterans Richard Lombardi and Kevin Hughes have joined the company’s data and analytics organization.

Richard Lombardi

Lombardi will serve as senior vice president for data strategy and innovation, and Hughes will be senior vice president of sales and business development for Black Knight’s Multiple Listing Services technology business.

Prior to joining Black Knight, Lombardi served as chief operating officer of ATTOM Data Solutions, and prior to that, he was vice president of data solutions and licensing at CoreLogic.

Kevin Hughes

Hughes is also a recognized industry innovator, having most recently served as chief executive officer of the technology start-up BoxMLS. A co-founder of Clareity Security, Hughes has been a featured speaker and panelist at numerous industry conferences, including multiple National Association of Realtors conferences, Clareity workshops, as well as state, local, and MLS-specific trade shows and conferences.