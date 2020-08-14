People movers: Notarize, RE/MAX and Planet Home Lending

Notarize has brought on Wendy Ivanoski as its vice president of Enterprise Strategy and Nicole Booth as executive vice president of Public Affairs.

Ivanoski has 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, including time at State Street Corporation and Santander Bank.

A former Quicken Loans executive, Booth has over 15 years of experience working in state and federal government bodies, focusing on transforming the mortgage industry through technology.

RE/MAX announced it has promoted industry veterans Amy Lessinger as vice president of Business Growth, West Region and Kevin Northrup to vice president, Business Growth, Northeast Region.

Lessinger is a founding principal and broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty in Nevada, having built a team of 130 agents in three offices over the span of 22 years. For the last 16 years, the brokerage ranked as Northern Nevada’s highest-producing real estate office by agent activity.

Northrup joined RE/MAX in 2002 as a franchise development consultant, then moving up to senior franchise development consultant and assistant regional director before being promoted in 2005 to region vice president of RE/MAX Pacific Northwest; in 2012, Northrup took leadership of the RE/MAX Central Atlantic and RE/MAX Carolinas Region; in June 2014, he was promoted to region executive vice president, RE/MAX California & Hawaii; in January 2016, he was promoted to region executive vice president with oversight over several regions; and in February 2019, was named vice president, Business Growth.

Planet Home Lending has promoted four people to vice president positions, supporting the company’s continual growth.

Michaelene Whyte has been promoted from processing manager of the East to VP, national fulfillment, distributed retail, and has been with Planet Home Lending since October 2018. Stephanie Gibbons has been promoted from AVP and underwriting manager of distributed retail to VP, national underwriting manager, distributed retail. Gibbons has been with Planet Home Lending since September 2019.

Lauren Reames has been promoted from processing manager of retention to VP, national fulfillment, retention. Reames started as a processor with Planet Home Lending in July 2017. Nicole Berg has been promoted from AVP and underwriting manager of retention to VP, national underwriting Manager, retention. Berg joined Planet Home Lending in September 2013.