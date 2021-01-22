People movers: Better.com, Credit Plus, Foundation Title & Escrow

HousingWire’s People movers section covers the latest hiring updates in the mortgage and real estate industry. This week, Better.com, Credit Plus and Foundation Title & Escrow Series announced changes to their leadership team.

Better.com appointed Diane Yu as its new chief technology officer where she will lead engineering and technical strategy. Yu most recently served as CTO at Comcast for its Advanced Advertising Group, and prior to that, she co-founded and served as CTO at FreeWheel. The hire comes as the digital lender, run by CEO Vishal Garg, continues to prepare for an initial public offering this year.

Credit Plus named Greg Holmes as its new president and CEO, succeeding Steve Grant, who has moved to an advisory role. Originally joining Credit Plus 15 years ago, he has served in several roles at the company, most recently as managing partner. Before his time at Credit Plus, Holmes served as the vice president of direct sales in the Eastern U.S. for LandAmerica.

Foundation Title & Escrow Series hired Shawna Hulse as Tennessee president of the real estate title and closing firm. Operating out of the Foundation Title & Escrow headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, Hulse comes to the company with more than 35 years of experience in the title industry, including multi-state operations management and legal, claims and underwriting administration. Her addition to the company comes shortly after the company announced expansions in Florida and Alabama.

