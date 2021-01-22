People movers: Better.com, Credit Plus, Foundation Title & Escrow

Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality
During the interview, Constantine explains why the industry needs to focus on evoking intentional change rather than launching lackluster initiatives.

Navigating capacity concerns amidst record-high volumes
High loan volumes continues to loom large in the new year, making the “one-stop-shop” approach to the servicing and lending process even more appealing.

How servicers continue to protect neighborhoods amid COVID
We spoke with MCS CEO Caroline Reaves about self-service technology, the shift to virtual and how servicers can prepare for post-COVID success by improving processes today.

How student loan debt impact homeownership
Student loan expert Catalina Kaiyoorawongs shares her practical and tangible advice for people who feel overwhelmed by their student loan debt.

People Movers

Here's the latest on the business professionals making waves in real estate and mortgage

HousingWire’s People movers section covers the latest hiring updates in the mortgage and real estate industry. This week, Better.com, Credit Plus and Foundation Title & Escrow Series announced changes to their leadership team. 

Better.com appointed Diane Yu as its new chief technology officer where she will lead engineering and technical strategy. Yu most recently served as CTO at Comcast for its Advanced Advertising Group, and prior to that, she co-founded and served as CTO at FreeWheel. The hire comes as the digital lender, run by CEO Vishal Garg, continues to prepare for an initial public offering this year. 

Credit Plus named Greg Holmes as its new president and CEO, succeeding Steve Grant, who has moved to an advisory role. Originally joining Credit Plus 15 years ago, he has served in several roles at the company, most recently as managing partner. Before his time at Credit Plus, Holmes served as the vice president of direct sales in the Eastern U.S. for LandAmerica

Foundation Title & Escrow Series hired Shawna Hulse as Tennessee president of the real estate title and closing firm. Operating out of the Foundation Title & Escrow headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, Hulse comes to the company with more than 35 years of experience in the title industry, including multi-state operations management and legal, claims and underwriting administration. Her addition to the company comes shortly after the company announced expansions in Florida and Alabama. 

Have a hiring announcement you want to share? To be featured in our people mover section, email HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath at bnath@housingwire.com

Man signing signing an eviction notice to a defaulting renter in due to missed rent in recession
FHFA extends foreclosure, eviction moratorium to February

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will once again extend moratoriums on single-family foreclosures and real estate owned evictions, this time until Feb. 28, 2021.

B2C - searching for a home
Here’s how to choose between a house, condo or townhouse

Buying a home is a big decision. And with so many different options, it’s important you buy the right property for your budget and goals. Here’s how to decide between buying a house, condo or townhome.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

