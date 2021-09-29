Economic and housing policy roundtable
Economic and housing policy roundtable

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears
Pending home sales data crushes housing bears

Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right.

Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter
Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter

In this episode of our Houses in Motion series, we spoke with Ryan Gorman about the issues facing Coldwell Banker and the industry as a whole.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears

Data moderation does not signal a housing crash

HW+ row of houses

Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right. One of my main goals for sharing housing sales data in 2021 is to give people a sales trend range to work off this year to know if home sales are doing well.

Last year we had an abnormal burst of housing demand that was just make-up demand from the COVID-19 pause in the second half of 2020. This led to home sales data surging to levels that were not sustainable and were going to moderate.

My concern was that people would overreact to that sales moderation and not know how to make COVID-19 adjustments to data. As we all know, the housing sector has extremely well-developed yet untalented Americans calling for a housing crash during the years 2012-2021. My job has always been to show you why this wasn’t the case. As someone who has been talking about the years 2020-2024 having the best housing demographics ever recorded in history, a home sales crash in demand wasn’t in the works in 2020 or 2021.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_101765890 (1)
    Dems propose 20-year mortgage for first-gen homebuyers

    The latest bill designed to spur first-time homeownership proposes creating a new 20-year-fixed-rate mortgage program through Ginnie Mae.

    Sep 24, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-Agnes-Standowicz-UWM
    How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

    HousingWire Insider Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage, shares tips and advice on recruiting and retention. HW+ Premium Content

    Sep 29, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please