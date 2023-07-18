Borrowers are eager to tap into home equity — how can lenders meet the demand?
Paul Wetzel joins Maxwell as SVP of product

Wetzel has extensive experience in B2B and B2B2C software product leadership

Denver, Colorado-based Maxwell, a mortgage fintech solutions platform, has announced that product development veteran Paul Wetzel has joined the company as senior vice president of product. Wetzel brings extensive experience in B2B and B2B2C software product leadership, mortgage-specific market strategy and company growth in various industries.

In his new role, Wetzel will focus on enhancing and innovating Maxwell’s existing suite of software solutions by incorporating human-driven capabilities like fulfillment and capital markets trading. He will also work on expanding Maxwell’s partnership ecosystem, making it easier for customers to utilize over 50 partner integrations across the tech lending stack.

Wetzel’s arrival is timely, given the challenges faced by the U.S. mortgage industry, including significant net losses on loans and a decline in purchase loans. His goal is to empower lenders on Maxwell’s platform to find long-term solutions.

Maxwell, founded in 2015, aims to make mortgage processes more efficient and accessible. The company has facilitated over $260 billion in loan volume to date and helps lenders close more loans per month while outperforming the market. The company has been recognized several times as part of HousingWire’s Tech100 award program, which is focused on innovative technology solutions in real estate and mortgage.

The addition of Wetzel to Maxwell’s leadership team aligns with the company’s continued growth and commitment to enhancing the borrower experience. John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO of Maxwell, expressed confidence in Wetzel’s ability to deliver transformative product initiatives that the mortgage industry needs.

In May, Maxwell struck a deal to acquire mortgage solutions provider LenderSelect Mortgage Group from Blue Ridge Bank. The deal expanded Maxwell’s secondary market trading platform and brought hundreds of new clients to the company’s other solutions.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.

