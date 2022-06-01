HW Media
Prioritizing home equity solutions in a rising rate environment
Purchase apps are at 2009 level: where’s the inventory?
Crack the Code to Scaling eClose
How to make your award nomination more compelling
MortgagePeople Movers

Paul Garrigues named CFO of Waterstone Mortgage

Paul Garrigues will be responsible for providing financial direction for branches of Waterstone Mortgage

Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based lender Waterstone Mortgage Corporation named Paul Garrigues as the company’s new chief financial officer. Garrigues will oversee all corporate accounting functions and provide financial direction for Waterstone Mortgage’s branches nationwide.

The executive brings more than 40 years of accounting experience in the financial services, banking and mortgage industries. Before landing at Waterstone Mortgage, Garrigues served as a chief financial officer at Solarity Credit Union for three years. Before that, he held positions at Midwest Equity Mortgage, Coastal Banking Company and Seacoast National Bank

“With his impressive financial services background, we are confident that Paul will continue to reinforce Waterstone Mortgage’s reputation as an elite, retail-exclusive lender while fostering our company’s continued growth and serving as an invaluable resource for our sales leadership,” Jeff McGuiness, president of Waterstone Mortgage said in a statement. 

Founded in 2000, Waterstone Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Bank SSB, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial

The firm, lending in 48 states, focuses on purchase loans and offers home loan programs including conventional and government loans and specialty programs for medical professionals and first-time homebuyers. In 2021, the firm helped more than 17,000 individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals, according to a statement from the company. 

