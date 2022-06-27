Patrick Dodd no longer ‘interim’ CEO of CoreLogic

Patrick Dodd has been named president and CEO of real estate data and analytics provider CoreLogic, the company announced Monday.

Dodd had served as interim CEO since January.

“We are thrilled that Pat is assuming the role of CEO on a permanent basis,” said Charles Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital. “Pat has demonstrated his dedication to the company following his role as CoreLogic’s chief operating and growth officer, and holds almost three decades of proven leadership and value creation in the information services industry. We look forward to continuing to work with Pat as CoreLogic advances its strategic priorities.”

Before assuming the top job, Dodd served as the company’s chief operating and growth officer. He took over following the resignation of Frank Martell, who is now the CEO of mortgage lender loanDepot.

Martell’s resignation came nine months after private equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners purchased CoreLogic for $80 per share in cash, or roughly $6 billion. The deal ended CoreLogic’s position as a publicly traded company.

It also followed a bidding war for CoreLogic, with Andy Florance-led CoStar making a pitch only to issue a last-minute withdrawal. Florance stated that the timing was poor to move into the residential mortgage market.