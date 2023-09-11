Parent of National MI grows its leadership team

Lesley Alli and Andrew Greenberg both joined NMI Holdings to serve as senior vice presidents, announced the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation Monday in a statement.

Adam Pollitzer, president and CEO of National MI, said that the addition of Alli and Greenberg would help drive value for borrowers, lenders and shareholders.

“We’re delighted to have two executives as talented and experienced as Lesley and Andrew join our strong executive management team,” said Pollitzer in a statement.

Alli was named senior vice president of industry relations and corporate communications. In this role, she will lead the company’s efforts in external public and industry relations, touching on corporate communications, public policy, government enterprise and agency affairs. Prior to this new position, she served as the chief investor and industry relations officer of Home Point Financial Corporation. She also held senior managerial positions at Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Countrywide Home Loans, amounting to a 20+ years career in the mortgage industry.

Alli also received numerous accolades in her field: she was recognized as one of Housing Wire‘s 50 “Women of Influence” in 2021.

Meanwhile, Greenberg was promoted to senior vice president of finance where he will oversee investor relations, financial planning, analysis, data analytics and treasury. He previously served as senior vice president of business development and investor relations at Triton International Limited, a leading publicly-traded specialty finance company. From 2002 to 2014, Greenberg was a director of investment banking with Barclays where he led strategic advisory and capital raising efforts for financial institution clients.