Optimal Blue PPE adds investor content from 54 state-based HFAs

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc., announced on Thursday that the Optimal Blue product, pricing and eligibility engine (PPE) has added investor content from 54 state-based housing finance agencies (HFAs).

HFAs provide affordable homeownership options to low- and moderate-income borrowers through down payment and closing cost assistance, as well as reduced mortgage payments. With the Optimal Blue PPE’s extensive network of HFA content, lenders using the platform will now have access to more diverse financing options for their clients.

“We are continuously looking for ways to better support both the needs of clients and the needs of the American homebuyer… At the end of the day, lenders want to help homebuyers find the best option for their circumstances, and this is a major step toward connecting more consumers with affordable homeownership,” Kevin McMahon, president of Optimal Blue, said.

John Laca, business development supervisor at Idaho Housing & Finance Association, expressed appreciation for the exposure the Optimal Blue PPE gives their financing programs.

“This allows us to increase our visibility so more lenders and homebuyers can benefit from the unique options available to them through HFAs,” Laca said.

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that supports innovation in the mortgage lending, servicing, and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets.

The company’s comprehensive solutions help businesses across the entire homeownership life cycle to retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk, and operate more effectively.

Last month, Black Knight’s Optimal Blue released a product comparison feature in the company’s cloud-based Loansifter PPE engine for mortgage brokers. The feature offers brokers a side-by-side breakdown of various mortgage options, giving them the flexibility to come up with reports for their clients with their own brand elements.

In April, real estate focused artificial intelligence firm Restb.ai formed a strategic alliance with Black Knight, giving Black Knight Paragon MLS platform users access to the Restb.ai MLS Product Suite through its integration into Paragon.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.