Black Knight’s Optimal Blue adds broker product comparison feature

Black Knight‘s Optimal Blue released a product comparison feature in the company’s cloud-based Loansifter product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine for mortgage brokers.

Dubbed the “product comparison,” the feature provides a side-by-side breakdown of various mortgage options. The new addition is geared toward giving brokers the flexibility to come up with reports for their clients with their own brand elements, Black Knight said.

The product comparison is included as a standard feature of Loansifter PPE subscriptions, a core component of Black Knight’s suite of integrated solutions, which is designed specifically for brokers.

Black Knight provides a handful of integrated solutions for brokers, including the cloud-based LoanCatcher loan origination system – a single, web-based software mortgage broker software that helps brokers save time and cut costs to originate a loan.

The Surefire customer relationship management automation engine is another integrated solution for brokers that automates communications throughout the mortgage process. Surefire distributes leads and conducts automated multimedia outreach for mortgage professionals, according to the firm’s website.

Black Knight, which is preparing to get acquired by Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), sold Empower, its loan origination system business, to a subsidiary of Canada’s Constellation Software Inc. in March to quell antitrust concerns.

The divestment reduced the price tag of ICE’s acquisition of Black Knight to $11.7 billion from the original $13.1 billion when the deal was announced in May.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued ICE to block the deal last month. In the lawsuit, the FTC said that the merger would push customers to use ICE mortgage services and products, and claimed the deal would stifle innovation while limiting lenders’ choices for origination and mortgage servicing.

ICE said it would continue to work toward closing the deal, which it expects to complete in the second half of the year. The company claims the deal would streamline the slow, antiquated back-end processing of home loans.