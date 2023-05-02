Old Republic’s Rande Yeager to retire in June

Rande Yeager, the executive chairman of Big Four title firm Old Republic, is retiring effective June 30, 2023, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Yeager has spent 36 of his 48 years in the title insurance industry at Old Republic.

“Rande’s 48 year career in the title insurance industry has been marked by exemplary leadership, strategic vision, and a relentless commitment to advancing the title insurance industry,” Craig Smiddy, Old Republic’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“He has spearheaded initiatives that promoted innovation and engaged in advocacy efforts to reinforce the industry’s reputation. His ability to adapt, innovate and make strategic decisions to sustain the company’s growth and success over such a long period is commendable. He has led by inspiring, mentoring, and motivating Old Republic’s associates, while building enduring relationships with customers and agency partners.”

In addition to his role at Old Republic, Yeager is also a past president of the American Land Title Association and has served on its Board of Governors. He has also served as the chairman of ALTA’s Underwriters’ Section and as the president of its board of directors.

In November 2014, Yeager received the recognition of ALTA Honorary Membership.

In a statement, the firm wrote: “Old Republic extends its warmest thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Rande for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the Company and its associates.”

During the first quarter of 2023, Old Republic reported total revenue of $1.759 billion, down from $2.207 billion a year prior, and a net income of $199.8 million, a decline compared to $306.3 million in Q1 2022. Due to housing market headwinds, the firm’s title segment saw its net premiums and fees earned during the quarter drop] 41.6% year over year to $583.2 million.