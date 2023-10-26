Offerpad, Anywhere team up to expand iBuyer’s reach

Real estate conglomerate Anywhere is teaming up with Offerpad to expand the iBuyer‘s services nationwide, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Offerpad operates in 14 states.

The partnership extends Offerpad’s reach by allowing seller requests from areas outside of Offerpad’s current markets to be served by certified agents affiliated with the Anywhere Leads Network, a nationwide network of 500 brokers and more than 100,000 real estate agents.

“As the recognition of Offerpad’s brand and effortless method of buying and selling homes expands throughout the nation, we sought a means to extend to areas beyond our primary markets,” Brigham Weight, national director of business development at Offerpad, said in a statement.



“Through this initiative, we have the capacity to empower sellers, buyers, and agents, thus creating significant transformations within the real estate sector, to the advantage of all.”

Through the partnership, agents and brokers in the Leads Network will be connected with Offerpad customers who are outside of the iBuyer’s current markets.

“With our network of certified and experienced agents nationwide, Anywhere is excited for the opportunity to help even more engaged sellers in collaboration with Offerpad,” Kristin Aerts, vice president of Anywhere Leads, said in a statement. “This is part of our ongoing effort to bring new lead opportunities to our Network, creating an elevated experience for agents and consumers alike.”

The program officially launched in all markets on Tuesday.

Opendoor, the larger of the two publicly traded iBuyers, announced its own partnership with Zillow in 2022.