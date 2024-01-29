NRMLA returns to West Coast for 2024 annual reverse mortgage meeting

The National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) announced that it will return to the Western U.S. for its 2024 annual meeting, which will take place slightly earlier in the year than usual, according to a member alert.

The 2024 NRMLA Annual Meeting and Expo will be held Sept. 24-26 at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. The 2018 edition of the event was the last one to take place in San Diego, which was also the last edition of the event held on the West Coast.

In 2019, the event took place in Nashville, in a generally well-regarded and -reviewed annual meeting. The next two annual meetings were restricted to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the return to an in-person format for the 2022 edition in Atlanta.

The 2019 event inspired the selection of the 2023 venue as Nashville once again hosted NRMLA this past October. That event was also well-received by attendees, and it featured appearances from prominent housing leaders, including the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner, the president of Ginnie Mae and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Office of Housing Counseling head.

NRMLA is also planning to offer two regional meetings in 2024 before the annual event, but it has not yet announced dates or venues. Last year, it convened a Western Regional Meeting in June that took place in Irvine, Calif., followed by a Southern Regional Meeting in Austin the following month before October’s nationally focused Nashville event.

In an interview prior to last year’s meeting in Nashville, NRMLA President Steve Irwin said the event was on pace to grow compared with its 2022 iteration in Atlanta.

“We’re about 10% over where we were last year,” Irwin told RMD last October. “There are currently about 120 different companies represented, with registrants from 36 different states, which we think is great. We’re just over 320 registrants, and registrations are still coming in. There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for people to get together down in Nashville.”

California is traditionally the state with the highest reverse mortgage volume. Eight of the top 10 lenders serve the most borrowers in California, while 13 of the top 20 lenders also report California as their No. 1 state for business.