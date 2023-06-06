NPAS launches its Pinnacle Desktop Appraisals product line

Nationwide Property & Appraisal Services LLC (NPAS), a pioneer in the real estate appraisal sector, announced on Tuesday the launch of its product line, Pinnacle Desktop Appraisals. This service delivers a cost-effective solution that enhances efficiency, accuracy, and impartiality, according to the company.

Designed to cater to the needs of home equity lenders, fix and flip lenders, and bank default departments, Pinnacle Desktop Appraisals leverages the expertise of real estate professionals utilizing cutting-edge technology to streamline the collection of appraisal data while engaging local appraisers.

By separating the data collection and valuation processes, potential bias is eliminated, ensuring that homeowners and appraisers never meet. This approach combines advanced technology with the skills of real estate professionals, resulting in faster turnaround times and reduced costs without compromising quality.

“We are thrilled to introduce Pinnacle Desktop Appraisals to the market,” said Michael Kirk, chief innovation officer at NPAS. “Our service not only meets the definition of an Appraisal under USPAP but also provides a seamless upgrade from an AVM to a Desktop. It offers flexibility in the forms, allowing for the inclusion of additional addendums such as rent schedules.”

Founded in 2008, NPAS was the country’s first licensed appraisal management company (AMC). It has consistently ranked as the top choice for appraisers and clients, excelling in service, turn-time, and quality. With a nationwide presence and a culture of excellence, NPAS continues to expand its coverage and strengthen its team.

“We are proud of the evolution we have experienced since our inception,” Kirk said. “Through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, we have expanded our coverage and enhanced our collective culture and community.”

Nationwide Property & Appraisal Services LLC is a leading AMC providing comprehensive solutions on a nationwide scale. Renowned for service, quick turnaround times, and quality, NPAS has established itself as an industry leader.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.