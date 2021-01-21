This article originally appeared in FinLedger, HousingWire’s sister-publication focused on Fintech.

Notarize has tapped Larry D’Angelo as its first president and chief commercial officer, the company announced on Thursday.

Boston-based Notarize is a remote online notarization business that helps companies digitize across the real estate, auto, financial services and other industries. The company grew nearly 700% in 2020, D’Angelo said in an email interview with FinLedger.

D’Angelo officially started in the newly-created roles on January 4 after having served on the company’s board of directors over the past two years. He also spent the past years working with private equity firms Cove Hill Partners and M33 Growth’s portfolio companies. Before joining Notarize, D’Angelo served as LogMeIn’s go-to-market chief sales officer, where he led a team of over 1,200 people and helped build the company into a $1.3 billion revenue business.

D’Angelo said in the email interview that the COVID-19 pandemic made remote online notarization an essential service overnight.

“Real estate is an immense focus for us and one that benefits greatly from digitization and the infusion of trust and identity verification in the process, as does financial services, auto and other B2B businesses,” he wrote. “In early 2021, expect a full integration of Notarize into Adobe Sign, which we first announced in Fall 2020. Expect more strategic partnerships like the one we’ve announced with Dotloop.”

Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel said in a statement that D’Angelo is well respected for not only what he’s accomplished but how he’s built and led teams.

“As we looked to reinforce our culture and build our executive team for our next phase of growth and expansion, it was very clear that the person we needed was already seated at our table.”

Going forward, D’Angelo said Notarize has four strategic growth initiatives in 2021. One of the initiatives include the company opening its platform for every organization and business to move transactions online.

Additionally, it’s launching Notarize for Enterprise in the first quarter, which will allow a company that has multiple branches to manage all employee notaries in one account. Thirdly, notaries can build their businesses by serving their own transactions on the Notarize platform. Lastly, the company continues to build out Notarize for Mobile — Partner Edition that aims to “let the real estate industry have a seat at the digital closing table.”

The company has had a busy year. As mentioned above, Notarize has seen a big bump in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to conduct more business transactions remotely and online after having raised $35 million in March, FinLedger previously reported.

In October, Notarize announced a partnership with Adobe, which means that tech giant Adobe is integrating Notarize’s remote online notarization (RON) capability onto Adobe Sign, its e-signature platform. According to Kinsel, that partnership is expected to “materially increase revenue for Notarize, given the size and scale of the Adobe Sign and Acrobat platform.”

Overall, the virtual notary services industry has become increasingly popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses have adopted remote signatures to adhere to social distancing protocols while closing on mortgages and other loans.