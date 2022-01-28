Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Housing starts beat estimates, but don’t get too excited
Housing starts beat estimates, but don’t get too excited
Why It’s Time for Foreclosure Tech Innovation
Why It’s Time for Foreclosure Tech Innovation
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Awards

Nominations are closing soon for 2022 Finance Leaders!

Honoring the most impactful corporate finance and capital markets executives in housing

The second annual Finance Leaders award will be closing today, but there’s still time to nominate someone before the end of the day!

In its second year, this new award recognizes the senior executives who drive growth and are moving the housing economy forward in the midst of this exhilarating purchase market. We’re looking for strategic finance executives who are enabling, supporting and navigating this growth and innovation within mortgage banking or a real estate brokerage.

Eligible nominees must be corporate finance, secondary marketing, capital markets or strategic finance executives. Winners will be announced in the May issue of HousingWire magazine and online at HousingWire.com.

Click here to learn more about the program and nominate someone before it’s too late!

Most Popular Articles

UWM Building Image (1)
UWM to credit borrowers up to $600 for their appraisal costs

For the next two months, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) will credit borrowers up to $600 for their appraisal costs, the lender said in a statement Wednesday.

Jan 26, 2022 By

Latest Articles

1.27.22_Stavvy
Why It’s Time for Foreclosure Tech Innovation

Hosted by Stavvy Collateral valuation is a critical component of mortgage lending and the home sales With the federal foreclosure moratorium expiring in 2022, the market will undoubtedly see growth in foreclosure transactions as it tries to catch up on both past and present loans. The return to working foreclosure is a perfect opportunity for […]

Jan 27, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please