No.1 agent in Georgia moves to Ansley Christie’s

Atlanta-based Christie’s International Real Estate franchise affiliate Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate poached Georgia’s top performing agent Shirley Gary and 25 of her agents, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

Gary and her agents are coming from an Engel & Völkers franchise she previously owned which had offices in Buckhead and north Fulton County, Georgia. Agents moving to Ansley Christie’s served clients in Buckhead, Midtown, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Milton, Marietta, Alpharetta and the mountain resort town of Blue Ridge, about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

The combined volume of the former Engel & Völkers agents who joined Christie’s this week is more than $333 million.

“We’re thrilled with the possibilities to grow our business and provide additional value to our clients,” Gary said in a statement.

For the last nine years, Gary has been Engel & Völkers’ number one agent in the Americas, based on the number of closed transactions.

In 2022, she closed 263 transaction sides and was responsible for $191.421 million in sales volume, milestones that pushed her to the No.1 spot in Georgia in the 2023 RealTrends America’s Best Rankings.

“I’ve always been impressed with the way Shirley built and ran her business, and I knew that if she had access to the resources and support that we’ve gained over the past couple of years through our partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, the impact for her would be exponential,” Bonneau Ansley, the founder and chairman of Ansley Christie’s, said in a statement.