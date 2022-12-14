HW Media
NexBank promotes Brian Ralston to new role

He will serve as the executive vice president and chief mortgage banking officer of NexBank

Nexbank, a privately held state-chartered bank in Texas and a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., promoted Brian Ralston to executive vice president and chief mortgage banking officer.

In his new position, Ralston will lead the mortgage banking division’s strategies and oversee origination and servicing operations of the wholesale, non-delegated and delegated correspondent channels, and warehouse lending.

Ralston is also the president of NexBank Title, Inc., where he helped start the company’s title services business.

Prior to this role, Ralston served as the senior vice president of mortgage banking at NexBank since 2013. During this time, he facilitated business partnerships with mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions for wholesale or correspondent lending businesses, MSR acquisitions, jumbo bulk acquisitions, scratch and dent mortgage loans, warehouse lending, escrow deposit management and shared national credit opportunities.

Ralston’s professional career spans nearly 20 years in mortgage banking, with leadership roles that include operations manager at CitiMac, mortgage operations manager at Bank of Commerce, senior underwriter at Cendera Funding, senior underwriter at EverBank and regional underwriting manager at DHI Mortgage.

NexBank has undergone other changes in leadership this year. In November, NexBank appointed Scott Studenko as its market president of Dallas-Fort Worth. The same month, the company promoted Matt Siekielski to president and chief executive officer of NexBank Capital, Inc., after the departure of John Holt. Holt continues to serve the company in his role as chairman of NexBank.

Earlier this month, NexBank Capital promoted Rhett Miller to executive vice president and chief banking officer from chief credit officer, a role he’s had since 2013. In his new role, Miller will oversee the company’s institutional and commercial banking divisions and continue as a member of the investment, finance, credit and enterprise risk management committees.

NexBank is the largest privately held bank based in Texas, with assets totalling $13.9 billion.

