Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021
How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021

Following its rebrand from Citadel Servicing Corp. to Acra Lending, the company has also launched a new jumbo prime program that will help borrowers in 2021 and beyond.

IPO / M&AMortgage

NewRez to acquire Caliber in $1.7B deal

Deal strengthens NewRez's retail footprint, bulks up its servicing biz

Acquisitions-hungry New Residential Investment Corp. (NewRez) has agreed to acquire multichannel lender Caliber Home Loans in a deal valued at $1.675 billion, the firms announced on Wednesday.

The agreement with NewRez, a publicly traded mortgage REIT, comes roughly six months after Lone Star Funds attempted to take Caliber public. Since the independent public offering fell apart, sources have told HousingWire that private equity owner Lone Star has been shopping for a buyer for Caliber.

News of late-stage talks between NewRez and Caliber were first reported by HousingWire in the LendingLife newsletter.

In a statement on Wednesday, NewRez said the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

With the acquisition, NewRez is acquiring a heavy-hitter across multiple origination channels. Caliber originated $80 billion in mortgages in 2020. It also has a $153 billion servicing portfolio with roughly 630,000 customers as of Dec. 31, 2020. Caliber made $891 million in pre-tax income in 2020, with a return on equity of 53%.

The firm, led by former Citi Mortgage CEO Sanjiv Das, is best known for its distributed retail footprint. It also does a fair amount of business in correspondent and wholesale channels.

“We believe this is a terrific acquisition for our Company,” said Michael Nierenberg, head of New Residential. “Over the years, Caliber’s experienced team has built a differentiated purchase-focused originator with an impressive retail franchise and solid track record in customer retention. The combination of NewRez and Caliber’s platforms will create a premier financial services company with scale, talent, technologies and products to accelerate our mortgage company objectives and generate strong earnings for our shareholders. With this acquisition, we have significantly strengthened our capabilities to perform across interest rate environments.”

NewRez said the deal would allow the firm to grow and strengthen its earnings profile across different rate environments. It will also add Caliber’s customer-retention capabilities (it had a 54% recapture rate last year), a network of talented underwriters and back-office staff, plus a large servicing book.

The Caliber deal represents yet another big acquisition for Nierenberg’s real estate investment trust. In 2019, NewRez acquired Ditech‘s forward origination and servicing business for $1.2 billion. The company also acquired Shellpoint Partners (the parent of New Penn Financial) in 2018 for $190 million.

According to 2020 HMDA data, Caliber originated 228,633 single-family loans in 2020 with an origination volume of $70.6 billion. It ranked fifth in purchase loans.

For months, New Residential Investment Corp. has been considering an IPO for its New Rez mortgage division. The company is recovering from a difficult 2020, in which it posted a loss due to the devastating hit of $1.6 billion on MSRs in the first quarter of 2020. Its mortgage business, NewRez LLC, originated 29,000 single-family loans worth $7.35 billion in 2020, according to HMDA data. It ranked 67th in loans issued and 76th in volume.

If the deal goes through, it would be the third large-scale mortgage company acquisition in recent months. Guaranteed Rate acquired Stearns Lending in a private deal in early January and AmeriHome (which also failed to go public) was scooped up by Western Alliance for approximately $1 billion.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ capitol_
Should government help create housing market supply?

Some folks have some creative ideas to increase inventory. I appreciate the effort to throw around ideas; we need to have more discussions like this. The fact is that the economic ecosystem is much like a biological ecosystem. It’s hard to inject new things without impacting others. HW+ Premium Content

Apr 12, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Digital technology development
This underwriting solution improved lending satisfaction from the inside out

This case study explores how Citizens Bank was able to improve the quality and efficiency of its origination workflow using CoreLogic Credco’s FactCheck income analysis solution.

Apr 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please