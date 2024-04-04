Newly launched LUXE Realty brings on sales leaders

Arizona-based brokerage LUXE Realty welcomed Jack Luciano and Raul Siqueiros as director of estates division and director of new development, respectively, the company announced on Thursday.

The two real estate agents were formerly associated with The Agency Scottsdale. They are bringing several top-producing agents with them, including Amy Rhodes, Melissa Herrera, Niko Siqueiros and Peter Hall.

”We’re excited to officially welcome Jack and Raul and their team,” LUXE Realty founders Brian Guzman and Matthew Fenicle said in a statement. “With their experience and track record in this business, we are excited for what they will achieve at LUXE Realty.”

Together, Luciano and Siqueiros are bringing more than 38 years of experience to the brokerage, having represented some iconic estates and new development projects in Arizona.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter with LUXE Realty, a move that aligns us with like-minded professionals dedicated to excellence and client-centric service,” Luciano said in a statement. “With this new partnership, we are confident we will gain access to new opportunities for growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Mexican-American entrepreneur Guzman and Fenicle, the former owner of the northern Arizona franchise of West USA Realty, launched LUXE Realty in Phoenix last month.