Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

HousingWire’s virtual demo day on November 2nd will highlight closing tech platforms. Blend, Snapdocs, Qualia, First American, and more will be showcasing their title and escrow capabilities in a zero sales pressure environment.

Is the housing market cooling down?
Is the housing market cooling down?

The housing market continues to be hot in most of the country, but there are signs that the party may be coming to an end. Here's what HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami has to say about this.

Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?

The housing industry has been working to increase the efficiencies of the entire lending process – including getting closings correct the first time around. Here's a look at the future of error-free closings.

NAN’s Joni Pilgrim on remote appraisals
NAN’s Joni Pilgrim on remote appraisals

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with Joni Pilgrim, the CEO and co-founder of Nationwide Appraisal Network.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

New York expands CRA rule to nonbank lenders

Gov. Hochul said the rule will help to ensure fair homeownership; nonbanks say it will discourage lenders from entering the state

HW+ New York

New York State on Monday approved the extension of the state Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) to non-depository lenders, a controversial rule that has received criticism as “unnecessary” and “discouraging” from the mortgage industry.

Gov. Kathy Hochul approved the bill – S.5246-A/A.6247-A – 10 days after being delivered by the New York State Senate. According to the bill, the act shall take effect one year after it becomes a law.

“This legislation will ensure everyone has fair and equal access to lending options in their pursuit of purchasing a home,” Hochul said in a statement.

She emphasized that the rule benefits “especially communities of color which continue to be impacted by the effects of the pandemic and have historically faced many more hurdles when seeking a mortgage.”

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ homebuyers question housing market
    Is the housing market cooling down?

    The housing market continues to be hot in most of the country, but there are signs that the party may be coming to an end. Here’s what HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami has to say about this. HW+ Premium Content

    Oct 29, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Writing note showing Fixer Upper. Business photo showcasing house in need of repairs used chiefly connection with purchase Man holding marker notebook page crumpled paper several tries mistakes.
    Pretium acquires fix-and-flip lender Anchor

    Investment firm Pretium has acquired the leading fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans LP from affiliates of Wafra Capital Partners Inc. and other owners.

    Nov 02, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please