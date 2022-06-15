RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 2022 America’s Best Rankings

New Western taps new chief marketing officer

Kuba Poraj-Kuczewski leaves ClickBank to be CMO at New Western

Real estate investment firm New Western has named Kuba Poraj-Kuczewski as its chief marketing officer. Poraj-Kuczewski will lead the company’s marketing strategies and oversee its marketing team. 

Poraj-Kuczewski plans to focus on driving “customer awareness, demand and retention” to support New Western in its growth stage and to make the firm “a leading industry brand,” he said, according to a statement. 

Poraj-Kuczewski brings the expertise of “a leader with a proven track record optimizing capabilities, positioning and tangible business results,” according to Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western.

The executive brings more than two decades of experience in customer acquisition, engagement and marketing communication strategy. Poraj-Kuczewski most recently served as vice president of marketing at ClickBank for more than two years. Before that, he led marketing at tech companies including Quote Wizard, Redfin and Education Dynamics

The Texas firm has locations in more than 25 cities and connects with sellers more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses, according to its website. Last month, New Western opened its first office in Chicago, marking expansion into its 19th state. 

The company has a goal of revitalizing some $543 million in residential properties in the Chicago market during the next five years, according to representatives for New Western. It estimates there are about 3 million “aged properties” in the Chicago area alone, with almost 88% of them built before 2001.

New Western calls itself “the largest private source of investment properties in the country.” Since it was founded in 2008, New Western has bought and sold about $12 billion in residential real estate.

