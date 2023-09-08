Net Promoter System creator joins eXp board

The board of directors of eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty, has appointed Fred Reichheld to the board as an independent member.

Reichheld is the creator of the Net Promoter System, which helps rate companies, products and services based on the likelihood they would recommend them to a friend.

“For companies that value customer and employee satisfaction and loyalty, as we do, the holy grail is the Net Promoter System,” Glenn Sanford, the founder, CEO and chairman of eXp World Holdings, said in a statement. “Conducting regular NPS surveys with our agents and staff since 2016 is core to delivering on our agent-centric mission, and Fred shared his wisdom with our team at this year’s Shareholder Summit. I am thrilled to have him on our Board of Directors and look forward to working even more closely together.”

Reichheld is also the author of several books, including “Winning on Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Loving Customers,” and he is currently a Bain & Company Fellow and founder of their “Loyalty” practice.

Reichheld’s appointment to the board means that Darren Jacklin will step down from the board. However, Jacklin will continue to serve on eXp Realty Canada’s board or directors. Jacklin had served off the eXp World Holdings board for almost 10 years.

With these changes, the eXp World Holdings board will comprise seven directors, four of whom are independent.

“Darren has been an integral part of this company, and we are fortunate to have his continued insight and leadership on the eXp Canada Board of Directors,” Sanford said. “His experience traveling to four continents and over 50 countries mentoring entrepreneurs and business owners on specific and measurable strategies designed to build their success was a great asset to us. eXp Canada will greatly benefit from his experience and wisdom.”