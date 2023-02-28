NAF partners with Patch to become its exclusive mortgage provider

Independent mortgage lender New American Funding (NAF) has partnered with hyper-local news platform Patch to become its exclusive mortgage provider, the company announced on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, NAF will be featured in Patch’s weekly newsletters in more than 1,200 communities nationwide, and the mortgage and real estate verticals on Patch’s community websites.

“This partnership will put our company in front of millions of people, giving us a great opportunity to educate them about the various loan options we offer and show them how we can help them achieve their dreams of homeownership,” Rick Arvielo, CEO and co-founder of NAF, said in a prepared statement.

The collaboration will also allow Patch to highlight NAF‘s product offerings and homeownership options for individual communities, Arvielo added.

“We’re licensed in all 50 states, so Patch will help us reach people in a way that makes sense for them,” Arvielo said. “People in different areas are looking for different things, so we want to highlight the mortgage solutions that best meet their individual needs.”

The partnership will also help Patch’s users, who engage with its local real estate coverage, to better understand their financing options, said Patch president Will Figueroa.

“Patch has a long track record of working with real estate partners, this is why a partnership with a mortgage market leader with national scale as well as local loan officers around the country like New American Funding makes so much sense for us,” Figueroa said.

Founded in 2003, NAF currently has a servicing portfolio of more than 243,770 loans for approximately $64.3 billion. The lender offers conventional, government, adjustable-rate and non-qualified mortgages. It has 162 active branch locations nationwide, according to the NMLS.