HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
The new, must-have technology that’s tackling lending’s greatest challenges
The new, must-have technology that’s tackling lending’s greatest challenges
Housing Market Tracker: Higher rates crush purchase apps
Housing Market Tracker: Higher rates crush purchase apps
The power of data with Mike Simonsen at Gathering of Eagles
The power of data with Mike Simonsen at Gathering of Eagles
Bryan Young on making the mortgage process more equitable
Bryan Young on making the mortgage process more equitable
Mortgage

NAF partners with Patch to become its exclusive mortgage provider

NAF will now be featured on Patch to help its readers to better understand their financing options

Independent mortgage lender New American Funding (NAF) has partnered with hyper-local news platform Patch to become its exclusive mortgage provider, the company announced on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, NAF will be featured in Patch’s weekly newsletters in more than 1,200 communities nationwide, and the mortgage and real estate verticals on Patch’s community websites.

“This partnership will put our company in front of millions of people, giving us a great opportunity to educate them about the various loan options we offer and show them how we can help them achieve their dreams of homeownership,” Rick Arvielo, CEO and co-founder of NAF, said in a prepared statement.

The collaboration will also allow Patch to highlight NAF‘s product offerings and homeownership options for individual communities, Arvielo added.

“We’re licensed in all 50 states, so Patch will help us reach people in a way that makes sense for them,” Arvielo said. “People in different areas are looking for different things, so we want to highlight the mortgage solutions that best meet their individual needs.”

The partnership will also help Patch’s users, who engage with its local real estate coverage, to better understand their financing options, said Patch president Will Figueroa.

“Patch has a long track record of working with real estate partners, this is why a partnership with a mortgage market leader with national scale as well as local loan officers around the country like New American Funding makes so much sense for us,” Figueroa said.

Founded in 2003, NAF currently has a servicing portfolio of more than 243,770 loans for approximately $64.3 billion. The lender offers conventional, government, adjustable-rate and non-qualified mortgages. It has 162 active branch locations nationwide, according to the NMLS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Rocket
As search for new CEO begins, Rocket reports $197M loss in Q4 HW+

Having suffered a net loss of $197 million in the fourth quarter, Rocket Companies has lost about $363 million over the last two quarters. And a new CEO must be found.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please