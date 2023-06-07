M&T RCC’s Christine Chandler nominated as MBA vice chair for 2024

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) announced on Wednesday that Christine Chandler, the executive vice president, chief credit officer, and chief operating officer of M&T Realty Capital Corporation (RCC), has been nominated to serve as MBA’s vice chair for the 2024 membership year.

The installation of Chandler is expected to take place at the association’s 110th Annual Convention in Philadelphia later this month.

“Christine is a passionate and influential leader in real estate finance and is a terrific choice to lead MBA and its members through the challenges and opportunities our industry faces,” said Matt Rocco, the 2023 MBA chairman and president of Colliers Mortgage. “She is one of MBA’s most active members and is a strong advocate of ensuring sustainable homeownership and rental housing opportunities in communities nationwide. I congratulate her for this well-deserved honor of joining MBA’s leadership ladder.”

Chandler brings to the role more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate finance, having been with M&T since 1991. In her current role, which she has held since 2018, Chandler has been responsible for making credit decisions for M&T RCC multifamily and healthcare transactions underwritten in the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) platforms.

She also oversees the management of the company’s operations, asset management group, and transformation team.

Prior to this role, Chandler served as the M&T RCC chief FHA underwriter, a role she held for 13 years. She also worked as a senior Fannie Mae DUS underwriter and held various roles managing the closing and delivery for FHA and Ginnie Mae transactions.

Additionally, Chandler has served as a relationship manager in the company’s commercial real estate division, focusing on construction and permanent portfolio lending.

Chandler’s commitment to the mortgage banking industry is evident through her active involvement in various committees and groups, according to a press release on the nomination. She is a voting member of MBA’s board of directors and currently serves as the 2023 chair of MBA’s Commercial Real Estate/Multifamily Finance Board of Governors (COMBOG).

In 2022, Chandler was appointed to MBA’s DEI Committee and joined the Audit Committee in 2021.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Chandler serves as a board member for several not-for-profit entities. She is a director for the University System of Maryland Foundation (USMF), where she actively participates in the Governance Committee.

Furthermore, Chandler has been involved with Partners in Excellence (PIE), an organization affiliated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore, since her appointment to the Advisory Board by Archbishop Lori in 2017. Currently serving as Vice Chair, she remains passionate about the program after six years of dedicated service.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.