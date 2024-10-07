MoxiWorks poaches two more Onit veterans for leadership roles

The Onit takeover of MoxiWorks appears to be ongoing, as the real estate technology firm has hired two more veterans from Onit to serve in leadership roles.

Ben Tao was hired to be the company’s first chief marketing officer, while Jackson Mayes will join as chief of staff. The pair come to MoxiWorks from Onit with a bevy of experience in technology marketing and software-as-a-service (Saas) verticals.

“Ben is a proven marketing leader with extensive go-to-market experience and a deep understanding of how to drive impactful strategies,” MoxiWorks CEO Eric Elfman said in a statement. “His technical expertise, diverse marketing background, and passion for innovation make him an invaluable asset to our team. Ben has already hit the ground running, and we’re excited to see the impact he will have as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Tao comes to MoxiWorks after two years at Onit, where he held the title of vice president of enterprise marketing. Prior to that, he served in marketing and communications roles at Validere, Forcepoint, IBM and Dell.

“It’s a great time to join MoxiWorks as we prepare to introduce innovations to support this changing industry,” Tao said in a statement. “As a lifelong marketer, I look forward to helping agents use MoxiWorks’ products to improve productivity and grow their business.”

Mayes is also coming from Onit, where he worked in sales and engineering roles for more than 10 years.

“Jackson will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and ensuring that our operational efficiency aligns with our growth objectives,” Elfman said. “As Chief of Staff, Jackson will act as a force multiplier for our leadership team, enabling them to focus on high-level priorities while he manages key operational and tactical responsibilities.”

The leadership at MoxiWorks has been in a state of flux since June, when it announced that Elfman — who was previously the co-founder and CEO of Onit — would replace longtime CEO York Bauer. A month after the leadership change, MoxiWorks announced a round of layoffs.

In September, MoxiWorks implemented an update to its platform that allows agents to build an off-MLS website for displaying offers of buyer broker compensation. The move came after new MLS rules mandated by the National Association of Realtors‘ settlement of antitrust lawsuits.