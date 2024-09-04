MoxiWorks launches updates to help agents navigate post-NAR settlement world

Real estate marketing software provider MoxiWorks is looking to help agents up their game while complying with the business practice changes outlined in the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) commission lawsuit settlement agreement that went into effect last month.

To achieve this goal, the company has released a series of product updates that are designed to support agents as they navigate the post-NAR settlement environment.

MoxiWorks said the updates will help agents “nurture prospective buyers, offer greater transparency to buyers by listing buyer-agent compensation offers with MoxiWebsites, and support agents’ need to demonstrate more value using robust buyer tours that extend beyond traditional CMAs (comparative market analyses) with MoxiPresent.”

According to its announcement, new “buyer-focused nurture journeys“ are available via ActivePipe, MoxiWorks’ email marketing automation software. The update includes 39 new email touchpoints for buying a home, the benefits of working with a buyer’s agent and content tailored to an agent’s sphere of influence.

MoxiWorks users will also have access to the upgraded MoxiPresent, a presentation builder, which the company said agents can use to create buyer presentations and plan buyer tours. They can create an entirely virtual touring experience or compliment their in-person showings.

“80% of real estate agents are buyer-centric,” MoxiWorks CEO Eric Elfman said in a statement. “While the NAR settlement changes have led to some anxiety, brokerages and agents who use MoxiWorks have what they need at their fingertips. Our proven products have been upgraded so buyer’s agents can more quickly and easily display their value and earn their commissions.”

Additionally, MoxiWorks has launched a website builder, MoxiWebsites, which allows agents and brokers to build their own website. This will give them a place to advertise offers of buyer broker compensation now that they are banned from the MLS.